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West Asia conflict | Debris from intercepted missiles kills two in UAE: Report

UAE's air defences are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran at regular intervals.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 11:56 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 11:56 IST
World newsIranUAEwar

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