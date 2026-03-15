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West Asia conflict | Iran ready to help investigate strikes on civilian areas, foreign minister says

Gulf countries have called upon Iran to ⁠cease ‌its attacks on their territories, which have caused damage ‌to energy facilities ‌and residential areas.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 09:03 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelWest AsiaMiddle East

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