<p>Dubai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>'s foreign minister denied on Sunday that Iran has targeted civilian or residential areas in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a> and said Tehran is ready to form a committee with its neighbours to investigate the responsibility for such strikes.</p>.All nations have a responsibility to condemn US-Israeli aggression, Iran tells India.<p>Gulf countries have called upon Iran to cease its attacks on their territories, which have not only sustained strikes on US military bases but also damage to energy facilities and residential areas.</p><p>Abbas Araqchi's Telegram channel quoted him as saying in an interview with Al-Araby al-Jadeed website that Tehran was in communication with various Gulf capitals and would welcome any initiative that could guarantee a complete end to the US-Israeli war on Iran.</p>