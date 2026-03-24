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West Asia conflict | Islamabad emerges as potential venue for US-Iran talks

In addition to White House Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance may attend a proposed peace summit with Iranian officials
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 04:09 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 04:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIslamabadWest AsiaMiddle East

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