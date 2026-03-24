<p>Pakistan has reportedly emerged as a key player in ongoing diplomatic efforts that attempt to ease tensions between the United States and<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran"> Iran</a>, according to <em>Reuters.</em></p><p><br>This comes after US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure had been paused for five days following what he described as ‘productive’; engagement with Tehran.</p><p><br><em>Reuters and Axios</em> correspondent, said that Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt have been working to facilitate dialogue between the two sides. A senior Israeli official told <em>Reuters</em> that “contacts are underway” to organise talks in Islamabad involving high-level representatives from Washington and Tehran.</p>.White House eyes Iran’s parliament speaker Ghalibaf as potential US-backed leader: Report.<p>According to officials familiar with the matter, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is gaining prominence and could represent Tehran in the proposed discussions, the report added.</p> <p>Reportedly, in addition to White House Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance may attend a proposed peace summit with Iranian officials</p><p><br>Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir is said to have spoken with Donald Trump on Sunday, as reported by the <em>Financial Times</em>, in a move seen as part of Islamabad’s effort to position itself as a mediator in the conflict.</p><p><br>Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, offering Islamabad’s support for restoring peace in the region. </p>.<p>Trump has maintained that negotiations are moving forward, stating that there are “major points of agreement” and that a deal could be close. However, Iran has denied these assertions, stating that no talks with the US have taken place in the past 24 days.</p>