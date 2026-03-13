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West Asia conflict kills two more Indians in Oman drone strike, toll goes up to five

Embassy of India in Baghdad is in regular contact with the authorities in Iraq and has extended all possible assistance to the rescued Indians
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 16:49 IST
World newsOmanWest AsiaMiddle East

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