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West Asia conflict | Netanyahu says Iran no longer has Uranium enrichment capacity

"We are winning, ⁠and Iran is being decimated," Netanyahu said, ‌noting that Iran's ​missile and drone arsenal is being massively degraded and will be destroyed.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 19:24 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 19:24 IST

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