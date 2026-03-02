<p>As the latest conflict in West Asia unfolds, social media timelines are filling up rapidly from recycled war footage to misleading claims, misinformation is shaping how the crisis is being understood.<br><br>On February 28, 2026, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US-Israeli</a> attack on Iran. Tehran also launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and Gulf Arab states with US bases, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Reportedly, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">UAE </a>was hit by a wave of Iranian missiles that led to the suspension of flight operations at Dubai International Airports.<br><br>Amid this, multiple videos have gone viral on social media claiming to show attacks on Dubai. However, a Google reverse image search reveals that the clips are old and unrelated to the recent conflict. <br></p><p><strong>Video 1</strong></p><p>A <a href="https://x.com/pksalasya/status/2027888095308251318">video purportedly </a>showing missile launches is viral, with claims that it captures Iranian retaliatory strikes on Dubai. The caption says, “Dubai is burning now. Iran please forgive them now. It's enough our sons and daughters are in Dubai” <br><br>The video is from 2022 and <ins><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CmD8r2IN5od/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=6ce23cc6-82ee-493e-995d-dc3c55d68eff">shows skydivers</a></ins> performing a stunt with flares over the Dubai night.</p>.<p><strong>Video 2</strong><br><br>Another <ins><a href="https://x.com/TrishulxIN/status/2027763466480849154">video shows </a></ins>multiple missiles hitting a residential area, and the post claims it depicts “Palm Jumeirah. the city of #Dubai, United Arab Emirates right now.” The video has gained 4.9 million views on X. <br><br>Although Deccan Herald could not trace the original source of the video it found that the video has <a href="https://x.com/klkakalaon/status/1855638471060115752">been online</a> since 2024. A similar video was also posted by CNN is <ins><a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2024/10/01/world/video/iran-attack-israel-video-sciutto-digvid">2024 which said that the clip was captured</a></ins> in Tel Aviv, Israel. It shows Iranian missiles attacking Israel, not recent attacks in Dubai, as claimed in the viral post.<br></p><p><strong>Video 3</strong></p><p>Another <a href="https://x.com/nyprepper1/status/2027979304580055119">similar video</a> shows a large explosion and a thick black smoke emerging from the site. The posts claimed that the clip was captured in Dubai amid the recent conflict and the caption reads, “SOMETHING WAS HIT IN DUBAI.” </p><p><br>However, the video is outdated and shows a massive fire <ins><a href="https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1265968762216460">that broke out</a></ins> in Dubai’s Umm Ramool warehouses in November 2025. </p>.<p><strong>Conclusion</strong></p><p>Although multiple verified videos show attacks in Dubai the viral clips now in question are old and have been captured from different locations. They have been falsely attributed to ongoing West Asia conflict. </p>