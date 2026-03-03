Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

West Asia conflict | Short and medium-range missiles key to Iran’s response

Iran is said to have used these projectiles to target an Iraqi air base in 2020 after a US drone strike killed its high-profile General Qassem Soleimani.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 02:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 02:51 IST
World newsIranWest AsiamissilesMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us