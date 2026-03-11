West Asia conflict: Two Indians killed, 1 missing after attack on merchant vessels

<p>New Delhi: Two Indians were killed, and one is missing, when merchant vessels came under attack during the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-oil-fields-navy-strait-of-hormuz-uae-kuwait-bahrain-lebanon-donald-trump-key-highlights-mojtaba-khamenei-irgc-israel-netanyahu-3927405">war in West Asia</a>, an Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said on Wednesday.</p><p>India, he said, remains committed to the welfare of citizens residing in the Gulf region.</p>.Iran holds US accountable for disruptions in energy routes.<p>The US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The war has reportedly claimed at least 1,230 lives in Iran, 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel.</p>