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West Asia conflict: US weighs ground troops, Hormuz control as Iran war enters possible new phase

US President Donald Trump considers deploying troops to Middle East. Options include securing Strait of Hormuz and Kharg Island.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 17:54 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 17:54 IST
IranIsraelUS ArmyMiddle EastDonald Trunp

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