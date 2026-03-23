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West Asia conflict | ‘You are fired’: Iran's IRGC pulls no punches, mocks Donald Trump with his own phrases amid US' Hormuz ultimatum

The jibe followed Trump’s reported 48-hour warning to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 03:36 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 03:36 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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