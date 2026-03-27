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West Asia crisis | Israeli strikes hit Iranian nuclear facility in Arak hours after warning

According to an IRNA report, a heavy-water plant and a yellowcake production plant were struck in the strikes.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 17:30 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 17:30 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelNuclear energy

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