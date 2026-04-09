<p>Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf on Wednesday accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">United States</a> of violating the terms of the ceasefire that was agreed upon on Tuesday. </p><p>In a statement on social media platform X, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Ghalibaf </a>said Iran's historic distrust towards the US "stems from its repeated violations of all forms of commitments a pattern that has regrettably been repeated once again". </p><p>Further, Ghalibaf said that three clauses of the 10-Point Proposal were violated so far. </p>.<p>He said these include non-compliance with the first clause regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon, a commitment that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also explicitly referred to and declared as "an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and other regions, effective immediately". </p>.Donald Trump threatens Iran with 'bigger and better' action if it fails to comply with deal.<p>The second clause violated, he claimed was the entry of an intruding drone into Iran airspace, which was destroyed in the city of Lar in Fars Province. He said that this was a clear violation of the clause prohibiting any further violation of Iran airspace. </p><p>The final clause violated was the denial of Iran's right to enrichment, which was included in sixth clause of the framework. </p><p>"Now, the very "workable basis on which to negotiate" has been openly and clearly violated, even before the negotiations began. In such situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable," Ghalibaf said. </p><p>On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump agreed to a ceasefire, suspending the aggression on Iran for two weeks. </p>.Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah 'wherever necessary': Netanyahu after hundreds killed in strikes on Lebanon .<p>Further, Trump said he had received a 10-point counter-proposal to the 15-point peace deal from Iran, which he called a workable basis on which to negotiate."</p><p>The US president said that almost all the points have been upon agreed between Washington and Tehran, adding that the two-week period will allow for the deal to be finalised.</p><p>Trump also reiterated that the goals of 'Operation Epic Fury' have been achieved.</p><p>The war began on February 28 when the US, in collaboration with Israel killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other leaders. Tehran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states with US bases.</p><p>Attacks from the US and Israel on Iran and Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced several others.</p>