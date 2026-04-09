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West Asia crisis | 'Three clauses of 10-point proposal violated': Iran says day after 'ceasefire' agreement

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump agreed to a ceasefire, suspending the aggression on Iran for two weeks.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 11:28 IST
World newsUSIranCeasefire

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