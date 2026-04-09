<p>The United States and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel </a>denied the extension of ceasefire to Lebanon as Jerusalem issued a new warning for attacks. </p><p>Since the 14-day ceasefire agreement between the US and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>on Tuesday, Israel has carried out one of its biggest and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/deadly-israeli-strikes-killed-89-wounded-hundreds-in-lebanon-health-ministry-says-3961076">deadliest attacks on Lebanon</a>. </p><p>The aggression on Wednesday killed at least 203 people and injured more than 1,000 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. </p>.West Asia conflict | Iran's president says Israeli strikes on Lebanon render negotiations meaningless.<p>The Israeli military said it struck sites of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah. However, several strikes hit densely populated commercial and residential areas without warning during rush hour, leading to widespread civilian casualties. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun termed the attacks as "barbaric". </p><p>Israel on Thursday said it killed an aide and nephew of Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem, Ali Yusuf Harshi, in the strikes. </p><p>Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/israel-will-continue-to-strike-hezbollah-wherever-necessary-netanyahu-after-hundreds-killed-in-strikes-on-lebanon-3961921">Netanyahu said the strikes will continue</a> "with force, precision and determination." </p><p>Israel's military has accused Hezbollah members of moving out of the group's main areas of influence in southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs and assimilating with civilians. </p><p>Peace in Lebanon is among one of the clauses in the 10-point proposal that was is being discussed among the US and Iranian delegates. </p><p>In a post on social media, Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/west-asia-crisis-three-clauses-of-10-point-proposal-violated-iran-says-day-after-ceasefire-agreement-3961950">US violated three clause</a>s, including the first clause regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon. </p>