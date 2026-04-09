Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

West Asia crisis | US, Israel insist Lebanon not part of ceasefire deal; new aggression warnings issued after attack kills hundreds

The aggression on Wednesday killed at least 203 people and injured more than 1,000 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 April 2026, 15:37 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelLebanon

Follow us on :

Follow Us