Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

West Asia tension: India's edible oil and fertiliser trade to face severe disruption

Industry bodies have warned of disruptions in imports including edible sunflower oil and fertiliser as well as exports of agricultural commodities to the Middle East and Europe.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsIranIsraelUAEWest AsiaQatarMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us