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Explained | What does a US naval blockade of Iran mean for oil flows?

Here are details on the planned ⁠blockade and its implications for oil markets.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 07:43 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranOilStrait of Hormuz

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