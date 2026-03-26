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What does each side in the Iran war say it would accept for a deal?

Washington is ‌expected to send thousands more soldiers to the Middle East, two people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 14:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsrael

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