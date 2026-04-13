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What is Hormuz's equivalent? 3 pipelines can help bypass the vital strait

3 pipelines in West Asia have emerged as ray of hopes that will enable countries to quench their thirst for 'liquid gold'.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 11:02 IST
World newsIranOilWest AsiaMiddle Eastpipeline

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