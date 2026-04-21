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What to know about the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

The ceasefire deal also has created a political headache for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:01 IST
World newsCeasefireWest AsiaLebanonIsreal

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