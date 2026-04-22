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What was the 2015 Iran nuclear deal?

That agreement, commonly known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, was designed to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 06:06 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 06:06 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpBarack ObamaMiddle EastIran Nuclear deal

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