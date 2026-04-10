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What will it take to get ships going through the Strait of Hormuz again?

Attacks and credible threats against vessels have driven daily transits down from around 130 to just a handful. Until that risk changes, ships will not return in meaningful numbers.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 04:34 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 04:34 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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