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When war goes viral: How memes became weapons in US, Israel–Iran clash

As the conflict appears to be escalating again after a fragile ceasefire, another battle is unfolding online.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:29 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 09:29 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranSocial mediamemesMiddle East

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