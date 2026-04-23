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White House to host Lebanon-Israeli talks amid push for ceasefire extension

The ceasefire, reached after talks between the two nations' ambassadors to Washington last week and set to expire on Sunday, has ‌yielded a significant reduction in violence.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:57 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 19:57 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsraelWhite HouseLebanon

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