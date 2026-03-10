Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

WHO warns of health risks from 'black rain' in Iran

The black rain and the ‌acidic rain coming with it is indeed a danger ⁠for the population, respiratory mainly.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 13:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 13:11 IST
World newsIranWHO

Follow us on :

Follow Us