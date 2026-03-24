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Why damage to Qatar's gas infrastructure could push costs higher for years to come

Similar to oil, gas exports from the Persian Gulf supplied about 20% of world demand. But gas (mostly methane) is a very different fuel from crude oil.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 07:41 IST
World newsfuelLNGWest AsiaQatarMiddle East

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