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Will welcome India's peace initiative; one country stalling BRICS consensus on West Asia conflict: Iran Dy FM

The senior Iranian leader's comments came a day before India hosts a conclave of the foreign ministers of the BRICS ahead of the annual summit of the grouping in September.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 16:18 IST
World newsIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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