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World leaders welcome US-Iran ceasefire: Here’s how countries reacted

Here’s how countries and global leaders responded to US-Iran war ceasefire
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:20 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranCeasefireWest AsiaMiddle East

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