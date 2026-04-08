I welcome the two-week ceasefire the US and Iran agreed last night. It brings much-needed de-escalation.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 8, 2026
I thank Pakistan for its mediation.
Now it is crucial that negotiations for an enduring solution to this conflict continue.
We will continue coordinating with our partners…
Statement on the recent development in West Asia ⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 8, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/WwFCi4kXHg pic.twitter.com/wmsF4YUb7j
The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations.— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 8, 2026
The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon.
رحب رئيس الجمهورية بالإعلان الأميركي الإيراني عن وقف إطلاق النار لمدة 15 يوماً. ونوّه بمساعي جميع الأطراف الذين ساهموا في التوصل إلى هذا الاتفاق. خصوصاً جهود كل من باكستان ومصر وتركيا. كما أمل في أن يكون هذا الإعلان خطوة أولى نحو اتفاق نهائي وشامل لمختلف القضايا التي تشكل عوامل…— Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) April 8, 2026
آتشبس با پذیرش اصول کلی مورد نظر ایران، ثمره خون رهبر شهیدمان خامنهای بزرگ و دستاورد حضور همه مردم در صحنه بود. از امروز نیز همچنان کنار هم خواهیم ماند. چه در میدان دیپلماسی، چه در میدان دفاع، چه در صحنه خیابان و چه در عرصه خدمترسانی.#باهم_بودنمان_پیروزی_است— Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 8, 2026
I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 8, 2026
Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and re-open the Strait of Hormuz.
New Zealand welcomes the announcements by the United States and Iran over the past few hours - as we welcome all efforts to bring an end to this conflict.— Winston Peters (@NewZealandMFA) April 8, 2026
While this is encouraging news, there remains significant important work to be done in the coming days to secure a lasting…
بيان صحفي – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/vbaQY32SBj pic.twitter.com/9Kbb4tTre3— وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) April 7, 2026
With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026
I warmly welcome the…
I wholeheartedly welcome the latest development in the current US-Iran war, in respect of the ten-point plan as proposed by Iran and positively received by the US.— Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) April 8, 2026
This proposal augurs well for the restoration of peace and stability, not only to the region but also the rest of… pic.twitter.com/Gyy9vtjJPD
Dies muss der entscheidende erste Schritt auf dem Weg hin zu einer dauerhaften Befriedung sein, denn die Folgen einer Fortsetzung des Krieges wären unübersehbar. Diesen Weg der Diplomatie wird Deutschland nach Kräften unterstützen. 2/2— Johann Wadephul (@AussenMinDE) April 8, 2026
L’annonce de ce cessez-le-feu est une très bonne chose.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 8, 2026
Nous avons depuis le premier jour le même objectif : protéger nos ressortissants et nos intérêts, être aux côtés de nos partenaires régionaux et travailler à la désescalade pour ramener la paix et la liberté de navigation. pic.twitter.com/DzxdDSL5rv
Припинення вогню – це правильне рішення, що веде до закінчення війни. Це збереження життя людей, відмова від руйнування міст і сіл, можливість для електростанцій та іншої інфраструктури нормально працювати, а отже, це час та необхідні умови, щоб дипломатія могла дати результат.…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 8, 2026
The Portuguese Government welcomes the ceasefire agreement and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz reached by the United States and Iran. Portugal thanks Pakistan for its mediation, as well as the efforts of all its partners involved in the negotiations.— Negócios Estrangeiros PT (@nestrangeiro_pt) April 8, 2026
This is a crucial first…