<p>Dubai International Airport, which is the world's busiest airport, was shut down on Saturday after a series of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-israel-strikes-iran-live-updates-trump-says-us-aims-to-topple-government-in-tehran-3915061">Iranian strikes</a> in UAE and other Gulf regions.</p><p>The Dubai airport suspended its operations for an indefinite period citing safety of people.</p><p>"Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation," the authorities said in a statement.</p><p>Meanwhile, Dubai's famed man-made island The Palm also got hit in the Iranian strikes on Saturday. </p><p>India's two major airlines Air India and IndiGo have also suspended their operations in the Middle East amid a wave of missile strikes. </p><p>Global airlines cancelled flights across the Middle East on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, plunging the region into a new conflict. Airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain was virtually empty on Saturday, maps by flight-tracking service Flightradar24 showed. The European Union's aviation regulator recommended that its airlines stay out of the airspace affected by the military intervention.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>