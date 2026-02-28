Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

World's busiest airport in Dubai shuts down amid Iran attack

The Dubai airport suspended its operations for an indefinite period citing safety of people.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 16:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 16:22 IST
World newsIranDubaiUAE

Follow us on :

Follow Us