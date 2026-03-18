This is satirical AI-generated content, not a real meeting clip. It mocks "proof of life" videos Netanyahu posted today (cafe visit showing his hands) amid viral rumors he died in recent Iranian missile strikes during the escalating Israel-Iran war.
The video is authentic real-world footage. Frames show natural walking gaits, consistent indoor lighting/shadows on marble floors and wood walls, fluid hand gestures (including the deliberate 5-finger handshake reference), realistic facial expressions/blinks/mouth movements…