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‘Yes Mike, I am alive,’ Netanyahu shares 6th video to prove he's not dead

The latest video, however, has drawn fresh scrutiny after Grok gave conflicting responses—initially labelling it as AI-generated and later stating it was real.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:04 IST
World newsIranBenjamin NetanyahuWest AsiaMiddle EastTrending

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