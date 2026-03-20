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'You can’t do revolutions from the air': Netanyahu hints at possible 'ground component' to US-Israel war on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister says Iran's ​missile and drone arsenal is being massively degraded and will be destroyed
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 05:39 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 05:39 IST
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