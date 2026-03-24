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'You said, let’s do it': Donald Trump blames Pete Hegseth for starting Iran war

The remarks have further complicated the narrative around the conflict, which began in late February, as questions continue over its origins and objectives.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 06:06 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 06:06 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpWest Asia

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