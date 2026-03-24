<p>As the US–Israel military campaign against Iran enters its fourth week, US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has shifted blame onto Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, claiming he was the first to advocate military action.</p><p>Speaking at a roundtable in Memphis, Trump said, “Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up, and you said, ‘Let’s do it because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon.’”</p><p>He added, “I called Pete. I called General Kane. I called a lot of our great people. We had a problem in the Middle East, and we had a choice, either pause or take a short trip into the region and eliminate a major threat.”</p>.<p>Hegseth has been the public face of the military campaign, with frequently addressing the media at the Pentagon.</p><p>There are differing views on how the conflict unfolded. Some argue that Israel was prepared to strike regardless, which prompted US participation, while others claim Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon.</p><p>Trump himself has offered inconsistent explanations, at times framing the war as necessary to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and at other times describing it as a broader preemptive move to counter regional threats.</p><p>Earlier, a <em>Reuters</em> report said Trump agreed to launch strikes on Iran in coordination with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> following a phone conversation. Intelligence suggesting a narrowing window to eliminate Iran’s leadership reportedly influenced Trump’s decision to authorise military action.</p><p>However, Trump has announced a temporary pause on strikes targeting Iran after the 48-hour ultimatum. </p><p>Trump's remarks have further complicated the narrative around the conflict, which began in late February, as questions continue over its origins and objectives.</p>