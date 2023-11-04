Migrants say 'Spain or death' as Senegalese navy tackles sea crossings

Migration experts say simply blocking the flow of migrants doesn't work. Africa's young population is booming, and they will continue to flee relatively impoverished nations, they say, adding it is unlikely to slow in the future.

Over 30,000 migrants have reached the Canary Islands since the start of this year, more than double the number for the same period in 2022, according to Spanish interior ministry data. This is nearing the all-time record of 31,678 recorded reaching the islands in 2006.

The numbers had dropped as most migrants chose land routes through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea. But those land journeys are now much better policed, leading to another rise in ocean passage.

Over 50 per cent of this year's arrivals to the islands are from the coastal countries of Senegal or Gambia, the ministry says.