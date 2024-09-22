Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Mild 4 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal’s Baitadi district

The earthquake was recorded at 2.09 pm with its epicentre at Shivalinga.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 14:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kathmandu: A mild earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale struck western Nepal’s Baitadi district on Sunday afternoon.

The earthquake was recorded at 2.09 pm with its epicentre at Shivalinga, the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre said. There was no immediate reports of any damage due to the earthquake.

An earthquake with its epicentre around Majhigaon of Bajhang district in western Nepal occurred on September 18. Tremors have been occurring in western Nepal of late.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2024, 14:58 IST
World newsNepalEarthquake

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT