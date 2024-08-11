Militants attack convoy of security forces in northwest Pakistan; 4 soldiers injured

Peshawar: At least four Pakistan Army soldiers, including an officer, were injured on Sunday when heavily armed militants ambushed a convoy of security forces in Pakistan's restive northwest, sources said.

The militants targeted the convoy in Gulshan Adda, Mir Ali, in the tribal district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

Four security personnel, including an officer, were injured in the attack, they said.