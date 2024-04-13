Militants kill 11 in Pakistan's Balochistan province in latest terror attacks

Karachi: At least 11 people, nine of them from Punjab province, were shot dead by militants in Pakistan's restive Balochistan in two separate incidents, authorities said on Saturday, as the region witnessed a surge in terror attacks in recent days.

Nine of the deceased were travelling in a bus on the National Highway from Quetta to Taftan when they were stopped by unknown militants, who pulled them out of the bus and killed them later, an official said.

“The bodies of these nine men were later found with bullet wounds in the nearby mountainous areas near a bridge,” he said.

“The bus was going from Quetta to Taftan when armed men stopped it and after identifying passengers took the nine men to the mountainous areas,” he added.

The victims were from Wazirabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujranwala in Punjab province.

In a separate incident, a car was fired upon on the same highway in which two passengers were killed and two others injured.