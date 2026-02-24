<p>Peshawar: At least six policemen were killed and one other was injured in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/militant-attacks">militant attack</a> on a police van in Kohat district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, local police said.</p>.<p>District Police Officer Kohat said the attack occurred on Shakardara Road, where assailants ambushed the police vehicle, resulting in multiple casualties.</p>.<p>Deputy Superintendent of Police Wahid Mehmood and two gunners were initially reported killed, while four personnel sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.</p>.<p>Three of the injured officials later succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to six.</p>.<p>Police officials said the attackers also torched the police police van after the assault and fled the scene.</p>.11 security personnel, 1 child killed in attack in Pakistan.<p>A heavy contingent of police was deployed to the area, and a search operation was launched to track down the perpetrators.</p>.<p>Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack and sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police.</p>.<p>Terming the incident “extremely tragic,” the chief minister described the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police as the first line of defence against terrorism.</p>.<p>Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi also strongly condemned the attack on police saying that the law and order situation in KP’s southern districts had deteriorated significantly. </p>