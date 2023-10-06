Millions of candies are recalled after child chokes to death

The recalled Candy Dynamics product came in 2- or 3-ounce bottles inside blue, red, green or pink packaging labeled “TOXIC WASTE” or “MEGA TOXIC WASTE” and was sold at nationwide retailers, including Walmart and Five Below, as well as online from June 2015 through July 2023, the commission said. The recalled flavors are blue razz, strawberry, black cherry and sour apple. The affected product codes can be found on the recall notice posted on the commission’s website.