Minor damage to ship hit by projectile off Yemen's Hodeidah coast

Cairo: A cargo ship in the Red Sea suffered minor damage after being hit by a projectile while sailing off the coast of Yemen's Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Tuesday.

The ship, located 57 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, said a projectile was fired at its port side and a small craft was seen on its port side. The projectile passed over the deck and caused slight damage to the bridge windows, the UKMTO note said.

UKMTO received the report just after midnight GMT Tuesday.

Ambrey said the Barbados-flagged, general cargo ship owned by a British company incurred physical damage from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) while sailing south east through the Red Sea. No injuries were reported, the ship performed evasive manoeuvres and continued its journey, Ambrey said.