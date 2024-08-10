Minorities faced 205 attacks after fall of Hasina-govt in Bangladesh: Hindu groups

Kajal Devnath, a praesidium member of the unity council, said, "Those involved in attacking minorities must be brought to justice. If a minority individual is attacked for political reasons, it is still unacceptable. Anyone who commits a crime should be judged, but burning homes and looting will not lead to justice." Asserting that many Hindu community members are now taking refuge in others' homes, he said, "I, too, am forced to stay at a friend's house." On Friday, Yunus announced the portfolios of his 16-member council of advisors after he was sworn in a day earlier as the chief advisor - a position equivalent to the prime minister.