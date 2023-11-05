Miraculous escape for people in a municipality at epicentre of Nepal's quake

“When we see the badly damaged houses, it is difficult to believe how we all cheated death in the area,” said Bir Bahadur Giri, chairperson of the rural municipality. “It is a divine land, and many people believe god saved them.” According to him, five people in the rural municipality were injured. Of them, two received treatment at the local health office while three were flown to a Surkhet-based hospital, the paper reported.