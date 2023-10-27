Blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, bares risk of spillover from Israel-Gaza conflict

Cairo/Jerusalem: Projectiles hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns on Friday injuring several people, sources and officials said, showing the risk of regional spillover from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The explosions hit Taba on the border with Israel and Nuweiba about 70 km (43 miles) further away, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters, saying they were still gathering more information.

There was no claim of responsibility, but Egypt's state-linked Al-Qahera News said the missile that hit Taba appeared to be connected to fighting between Hamas militants and the Israeli military around Gaza, about 220 km (137 miles) away.

Egypt's health ministry said six people were injured in Taba, with four already discharged from hospital, after an ambulance facility and residential building were hit.

Witnesses in both places, who asked not to be named, confirmed explosions and smoke rising. Israel's military said it was aware of a security incident outside its borders.