Missing boy's mother, who fled to India from US, charged with murder of 6-year-old son

Spencer said on Monday that the indictments should help drive the extradition process forward and that his department was working with federal partners to find the boy's mother and stepfather.

Spencer said if the boy's stepfather is also found, he expects to file additional charges against him as well for abandoning and endangering a child, which is a second-degree felony.

“Our hope is that we will be able to work with federal partners and they’ll be able to work with international partners on getting her apprehended and brought back, and get some answers to those questions because we still have unanswered questions,” said Spencer.

The police have been trying to extradite the couple from India since police began investigating an anonymous tip that Noel had been missing since November 2022.

Following a tip last March, Everman Police began looking into Noel's welfare.

Within days of opening the investigation, police learned that Cindy and the rest of the family had suddenly left the country.

Investigators said a day before the family departed, the couple used a credit card to buy one-way airline tickets to India on March 22, 2022, for the boy's stepfather, his mother, and his siblings.

In April, cadaver dogs assisting investigators at the child's home on Wisteria Drive 'alerted' to a discarded rug and topsoil underneath a recently poured porch at the home the family rented.

The 'alert', police said, indicated human remains had been present at some time in the past, however, no physical evidence was found that could be tested and identified.