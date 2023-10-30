Mob storms Russian airport, chanting 'Allahu akbar', for Israelis

There were also reports of anti-Israel protests across the North Caucasus, a combustible region in the Russian south. On Saturday, dozens of people gathered in front of a hotel in the town of Khasavyurt, Dagestan, after reports on social media claimed that it was "full of Jews." About 200 people also gathered in the central square of Cherkessk, capital of the Karachay-Cherkessia republic, to protest the potential arrival of Israeli refugees, local news media reported.