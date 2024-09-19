'Modi knew': SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun files lawsuit against Government of India; MEA calls it 'unwarranted'

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has filed a lawsuit in a federal US court against the Government of India, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and others, seeking damages for the alleged attempt to assassinate him on American soil last year. The court expects a response from India within 21 days.

The lawsuit sparked a sharp reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri labelling it "unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations."

"This particular case doesn't change our views about the underlying situation ... I would only invite your attention to the person behind this particular case whose antecedents are well-known, and also underline the fact that the organisation that this person represents is an unlawful organisation and has been declared as such," Misri said, adding that SFJ was declared a terrorist organisation for indulging in "anti-national and subversive activities in disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India."

A US-Canadian dual citizen of Indian origin, Pannun was designated as a terrorist by India in 2020 for pro-Khalistan activities, and had evaded an assassination attempt last year, which, the US claimed, was carried out on New Delhi's behest.

According to a report by The Times of India, the lawsuit filed by Pannun names GoI, Doval, R&AW chief Samant Goel, R&AW officer Vikram Yadav, and Nikhil Gupta, and Indian national currently jailed in the US for allegedly contracting hitmen to assassinate Pannun. The lawsuit also names other "possible defendants whose identity is currently unknown".

In the lawsuit, Pannun alleges that Yadav, acting on behalf of the R&AW, recruited Gupta to hire hitmen to assassinate him—a plot that was approved by Doval and Goel.

The plot, however, was foiled as the contracted 'hitmen' turned out to be undercover American law enforcement agents.

Notably, the lawsuit claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about the assassination plot against Pannun.

"India has been traced to over 20 recent international murders carried out by R&AW," the lawsuit reportedly reads, and references PM Modi's comments at a rally in April, wherein the Prime Minister said, "New India enters into enemy homes and kills them."

However, PM Modi was not named as a party to the lawsuit as he enjoys immunity as a foreign head of state.

The lawsuit—civil in nature—goes on to claim financial damages for assault (which, in the US, includes an attempt to cause physical harm), and for the extreme emotional distress that Pannun was subjected to. In fact, the SFJ leader has claimed that his life is still under threat.

"This is a civil claim for compensation to Pannun for the damages he has incurred. The amount of damages wer are going to seek will be proven at trial. It will be based on all the security he has had to engage," Pannun's lawyer Matthew Borden was quoted as saying by TOI.

As it stands, the Indian government is investigating the allegations of New Delhi's involvement in the assassination plot against Pannun—a high-level committee has been set up in this regard and a probe is under way.