'Moral harassment': French woman sues her workplace for giving salary for two decades without work

In a strange legal case, a French woman has sued a telecommunication company, Orange, for paying her full compensation without assigning her any work for over 20 years.

As per a report by The Times Of India, The woman, Laurence Van Wassenhove, alleged that the company where she was an employee, 'shelved' her after she requested a transfer in 2002 due to her disability. She was reportedly hired by Orange's predecessor, France Telecom, in 1993.

Wassenhove is partially paralysed and has epilepsy. Before the transfer, Wassenhove used to hold roles according to her suitability like secretary and working in human resources.

As per her lawyer, her transfer was approved but the new place was not adapted for her needs, instead offering her alternatives, reportedly, Orange stopped giving her any work or tasks.

The lawyer argued that the company failed to provide Wassenhove an accommodation, considering her disability which forced her to states of professional limbo.