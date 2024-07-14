Home
'More important than ever to stand united,' says Trump after assassination attempt

Trump said that he looks forward to speaking from Wisconsin where the Republican National Convention will be held this week.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 July 2024, 12:22 IST

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he looks forward to speaking from Wisconsin where the Republican National Convention will be held this week.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Track latest updates on Trump rally shooting here.

It is his second post since he was shot and injured at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Published 14 July 2024, 12:22 IST
