More Israeli hostages expected to be freed after Gaza truce extended

Hamas said it had sought to revise terms under which it would free hostages beyond the women and children it has already released.

"We hope the Occupation (Israel) abides (by the agreement) in the next two days because we are seeking a new agreement, besides women and children, whereby other categories that we have that we can swap," Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya told Al Jazeera late on Monday.

That, he said, would entail "going towards an additional time period to continue swapping people at this stage".

Among hostages Hamas still holds are fathers and husbands of those it has freed in recent days.

Israel previously said it would extend the truce by one day for every 10 more hostages released, providing some respite from the war.

Israel's government has received a list of hostages who are expected to be released on Tuesday, Israel's Army Radio reported, citing the Israeli prime minister's office.

The Axios news website reported the list contained 10 hostages. There was no immediate comment from the prime minister's office.

CLASHES OUTSIDE PRISON

The Israel Prison Service said 33 Palestinian prisoners were released on Monday from Israel's Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank and from a detention centre in Jerusalem, bringing the total number of Palestinians it has freed since Friday to 150.

Israeli forces clashed with some of the dozens of Palestinians who gathered outside Ofer prison to await the prisoner release, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Some of the protesters waved the flags of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group.

The ministry said a Palestinian was killed in the area, and that it was unclear if he had participated in the clashes. Palestinian media reported he was shot dead. Israel had no immediate comment on the incident.

In response to the October 7 attack, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip and mounted a ground offensive in the north. More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed, Gaza's Hamas-run government says, and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Each day since the truce began on Friday, Hamas has released some hostages while Israel has freed some Palestinians it holds. Of the 69 hostages freed by Hamas were 51 Israelis and 18 foreigners.

Ido Dan, a relative of Israelis Sahar Calderon, 16, and Erez Calderon, 12, spoke of the joy at their release on Monday mixed with anxiety about their father, Ofer, who is still being held.

"It is difficult to go from a state of endless anxiety about their fate to a state of relief and joy," Dan said. "This is an exciting and heart-filling moment but ... it is the beginning of a difficult rehabilitation process for Sahar and Erez, who are still young and have been through an unbearable experience."

The US State Department said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would visit Israel, the West Bank and the United Arab Emirates this week to discuss sustaining aid flows to Gaza and freeing all hostages as well as US principles for the future of Gaza and the need for an independent Palestinian state.

The original truce agreement allowed more aid trucks into Gaza, where the civilian population faces shortages of food, fuel, drinking water and medicine. An estimated 1.8 million of the territory's 2.3 million population are internally displaced, according to the United Nations.

While describing the extension as "a glimpse of hope and humanity," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said two more days was not enough time to meet Gaza's aid needs.