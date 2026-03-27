<p>More than 1,900 people have been killed and at least 20,000 injured in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> since the start of US and Israeli attacks, said Maria Martinez of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Friday, citing figures provided by the Iranian Red Crescent.</p>.Explained | With top figures dead, who is now running Iran?.<p>Martinez said the Iranian Red Crescent continues to serve as the only nationwide humanitarian organization operating across the country amidst the escalating conflict.</p>