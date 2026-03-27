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More than 1,900 dead in Iran since start of US-Israel strikes, IFRC says

Martinez ‌said the Iranian Red Crescent continues ⁠to ⁠serve as the only nationwide humanitarian organization operating across the country amidst ​the escalating conflict.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 11:38 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 11:38 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelWest Asiawar

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