Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

More than 23 million votes already cast as Harris, Trump hit battleground states

Several states, including the battlegrounds of North Carolina and Georgia, set records on their respective first day of early voting.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 17:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 17:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpUS Presidential ElectionsKamala Harris

Follow us on :

Follow Us