More than 260 civilians killed after stepping on mines, explosives, Ukraine says

More than 260 civilians have been killed in Ukraine after stepping on landmines or other explosives during the 20-month-old war with Russia, Ukraine's military said on Wednesday.

Kyiv estimates that 174,000 sq km of the country - about a third of its territory - is potentially strewn with mines or dangerous war detritus.

At least 571 people have received injuries during more than 560 incidents involving mines or explosive objects left behind by the fighting, the General Staff said on Telegram messenger.

Almost a quarter of the incidents occurred in fields, it added.