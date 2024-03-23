More than 60 killed in concert attack near Moscow

Moscow: Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday that more than 60 people had been killed in an attack on a concert near Moscow.
Russian state news agency RIA on Saturday quoted a spokesperson for the country's Investigative Committee as saying it was too early to say anything about the fate of the attackers who killed more than 60 people at a concert near Moscow.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished speedy recovery to all those injured.
(Published 23 March 2024, 01:00 IST)